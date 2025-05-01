NMDC’s Satyendra Rai bags Digital Champions Award at India PSE Summit 2025

In a significant recognition of its continued efforts toward digital transformation, NMDC Ltd. was conferred with the Digital Champions Award at the India PSE Summit 2025, held at Hyderabad. The summit was organized by Express Computer, a division of the Indian Express Group, under the theme “Empowering India’s Growth Engine using Technology.”

Shri Satyendra Rai, Executive Director (Digital Transformation), NMDC Ltd., accepted the award on behalf of the organization. The accolade celebrates NMDC’s commitment to leveraging innovative digital technologies to drive operational excellence, enhance productivity, and contribute to the broader vision of a digitally empowered India.

Speaking at the event, Shri Rai said, “This award is a testament to NMDC’s strategic vision and consistent efforts to embrace technology for sustainable growth. We are proud to contribute to India’s digital journey and remain committed to pioneering digital innovation in the mining sector.”

The India PSE Summit brings together key leaders from Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), policymakers, and technology providers to explore the transformative role of digital innovation in nation-building. NMDC’s recognition in the Digital Champions category reaffirms its position as a leader in digital adoption across India’s public sector landscape.

NMDC’s digital initiatives have included the integration of AI and analytics in operations, process automation, and the deployment of advanced IT infrastructure, positioning the company as a benchmark for transformation in heavy industries.