TNI Evening News Headlines – May 01, 2025

➡️Odisha Government announces expansion of upcoming Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project toCuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital.
➡️Odisha launches ‘Sahayog’ initiative to support the urban poor in the State.
➡️Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) grants six extra marks to Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer candidates after errors found in exam paper.
➡️Kendrapada MP Baijayant Panda named Chairperson of Public Undertakings Committee.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai.
➡️Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumes charge as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC).
➡️Supreme Court criticises the counsels who filed PIL plea seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate Pahalgam terrorist attack.
➡️Indian Navy’s warship INS Surat reaches Surat for the first time.
➡️Pahalgam attack: All-India Muslim Jamaat chief urges Friday prayers for national unity.
➡️Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has banned airing of Indian songs on Pakistan FM Radio Stations.
➡️Pakistan closes Karachi, Lahore airspace temporarily for security reasons.
➡️President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, Michael Waltz, and his deputy are stepping down.
