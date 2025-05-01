TNI Morning News Headlines – May, 01, 2025

➡️20-foot-long King Cobra rescued from classroom in Gajapati district.
➡️27 Girls missing from Jajpur shelter home; Orissa High Court slams Odisha Government.
➡️Odisha government to transform Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) into an AIIMS++ level institution with a Rs 4,474.49 crore.
➡️26/11 Mumbai attack: Delhi court allows NIA to record Tahawwur Rana’s voice, handwriting samples.
➡️BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition and grenades near village Bharopal of district Amritsar.
➡️Pahalgam terror attack: EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary Marco Rubio amid India-Pakistan tension.
➡️Uttarakhand: The portals of Kedarnath Dham are set to open on tomorrow (May 2).
➡️Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing on J&K LoC for 7th consecutive day.
➡️Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit receives Tri-Service Guard of Honour as he assumes Chief of Integrated Defence Staff role.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Himachal Pradesh fom May 5-9 postponed.
➡️US, Ukraine sign rare earth minerals deal.
➡️ISI Chief Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik given additional charge of National Security Advisor (NSA) to Pakistan Prime Minister.
