Night Temperature Drops to 12.4°C in Odisha; Further Fall Expected

Bhubaneswar: Odisha experienced a chilly night on Wednesday as the temperature dropped to 12.4°C at G Udayagiri, marking one of the coldest nights of the season so far.

Phulbani, also in Kandhamal district, recorded 12.5°C, while Daringbadi saw 14°C. Jharsuguda (14.5°C) and Bhubaneswar (17°C) reported temperature drops of 4.3°C and 4.2°C respectively from normal levels. Cuttack recorded 17.6°C, about 2.5°C below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature has fallen by 4-6°C in parts of north Odisha and by 2-4°C in other areas. Dense fog was reported in some parts of Koraput, and shallow fog in Sundargarh district.

With dry weather continuing across the state, the IMD has predicted a further drop of 2-4°C in night temperatures over the next two days. Phulbani is likely to record around 11°C by November 9.