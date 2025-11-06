Bus catches fire near Andhra-Odisha border; all passengers safe

TNI Digital Bureau: A bus operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation caught fire near Roddavalasa in Pachipenta mandal, close to the Andhra-Odisha border, in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The bus was traveling from Visakhapatnam to Jaipur when the fire started unexpectedly. The driver quickly stopped the vehicle and helped all passengers get out safely before the flames spread.

No one was injured in the incident, but the bus was completely burnt. Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire.