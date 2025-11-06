TNI Morning News Headlines – November 06, 2025

📌Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) jawan found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Rayagada.
📌Revenue Inspector (RI) exam witnessed disruption due to technical glitches.
📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi yesterday inaugurated the historic Bali Yatra in Cuttack city.
📌Night temperature drops to 12.4°C in Odisha; further fall expected.
📌Holy Kartika month ends, Magasira Thursday dampens Chhadakhai spirit.
📌OSRTC bus gutted in fire near Salur ghat in Koraput; passengers escape unhurt.
📌Bihar Assembly Elections: Bihar recorded an overall voter turnout of 13.13% in the first phase of polling.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted champions of Women’s World Cup at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on November 5.
📌Delhi: ICC Women’s World Cup winning Team India leaves from their hotel to meet President Droupadi Murmu.
📌Counting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections is underway.
