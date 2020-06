TNI Bureau: In the wake of upcoming Raja Festival, the Odisha Government has relaxed the night curfew timing on Friday to enable people to do pre-festival shopping.

The night curfew on Friday (June 12) will begin at 10 PM instead of 7 PM. The relaxation will be applicable to that single day only.

Regular Night Curfew timing in Odisha will remain 7 PM to 5 AM on other days. Weekend shutdown in 11 districts of Odisha will continue throughout June.