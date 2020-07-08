New Record! Odisha reports 303 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported its biggest-ever single-day 303 COVID-19 recovered cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 7006.

120 more Coronavirus patients in Ganjam have recovered today.

While Odisha has so far reported 10,624 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 3618.

➡️ 303 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 8.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 7006.

➡️ New Recoveries –Ganjam (120 ), Jajpur (46), Khurdha (28), Cuttack (21), Keonjhar (16), Nayagarh (14), Nabarangpur (9), Puri (7), Bargarh (6), Dhenkanal (5), Jharsuguda (5), Mayurbhanj (5), Angul (4), Nuapada (4), Balasore (3), Kendrapara (3), Sambalpur (3), Balangir (1), Jagatsinghpur (1), Koraput (1), Malkangiri (1).