New Gujarat Cabinet Sworn In; Harsh Sanghvi Becomes Deputy Chief Minister

Gandhinagar: A 26-member council of ministers was sworn in on Friday as part of Gujarat’s new Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The swearing-in followed the mass resignation of all ministers in the previous government a day earlier, except for the Chief Minister.

Former Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, becoming the youngest person to hold the post in the state’s history at the age of 40. MLA Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is among the new faces inducted into the Cabinet.

Other ministers in the new line-up include Swarup Thakor, Pravinbhai Mali, Rushikesh Patel, Darshna Vaghela, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Arjun Modhwadia, Parshottam Solanki, Jitendra Vaghani, Praful Pansheriya, and Kanu Desai.

The new team represents a mix of communities, with seven Patidars, eight OBCs, three Scheduled Castes, and four Scheduled Tribes. Three women leaders have also been included. The government now has eight Cabinet Ministers, two Ministers of State with independent charge, and six Ministers of State.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel submitted the list of ministers to Governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday evening before the swearing-in ceremony.