GAIL to Set Up Waste-to-Energy Plant in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: GAIL (India) Limited has signed an agreement with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) to establish a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in the city. The signing took place on October 16 in the presence of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

The plant will be located at the KCDC area in Haralakunte Village, Bengaluru South Taluk. Under the agreement, GBA will provide 18 acres of land on a permissive use basis, while BSWML will supply 300 tons of segregated municipal solid waste daily. This waste will be converted into 12.6 tons of compressed bio gas and 22 tons of fermented organic manure (FOM) each day.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The project will run for 25 years from the date of commissioning. Officials said the initiative will play a key role in promoting sustainable waste management and clean energy production in Bengaluru. It also supports the Government of India’s SATAT initiative and the Swachh Bharat Mission.