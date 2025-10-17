BJD Announces Star Campaigners for Nuapada By-Election

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has released the list of star campaigners for the upcoming Nuapada Assembly by-election. Party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lead the campaign in support of BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

The list includes 40 leaders, among them 15 sitting MLAs and three Members of Parliament. Senior BJD leaders such as Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Niranjan Pujari, Arun Kumar Sahoo, and Pranab Prakash Das are among those named.

Other prominent figures include Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pratap Jena, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Puspendra Singh Deo, Sarada Nayak, Priti Ranjan Gharai, and Tukuni Sahu. Several women leaders, including Sulata Deo, Lekhashri Samantsinghar, Subasini Jena, Barsa Singh Bariha, Deepali Das, Manorama Mohanty, and Ipsita Sahu, are also part of the campaign team.

The party’s strategy aims to strengthen its outreach in Nuapada and mobilize local support for Snehangini Chhuria ahead of the by-election.

View Complete List Here: