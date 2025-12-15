TNI Morning News Headlines – December 15, 2025

📌All India Congress Committee (AICC) expels former Barabati Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim from Odisha Congress.
📌FIR filed against Jagatsinghpur district Mining Officer Satish Tarai over alleged irregularities, sand mafia links.
📌Farmers call for a district-wide shutdown call on December 19 in Sambalpur district over token crisis.
📌President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Raj Kumar Goyal as the Chief Information Commissioner.
📌Delhi: UAE Presidential Guard Commander Major General Ali Saif Al Kaabi receives Guard of Honour.
📌PM Narendra Modi embarks on a 3-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman.
📌Air quality worsens in Delhi, Jahangirpuri stands at 498, recorded as the worst air quality amongst all 40 stations.
📌Tight security arrangements in place ahead of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s arrival at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
📌India (120/3) wins the third T20 match against South Africa (117) by seven wickets. India lead 5-match series by 2-1.
📌Hosts India clinch their maiden Squash World Cup title with a dominant 3–0 win over Hong Kong, China in Chennai.
