TNI Bureau: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik today expressed his deep anguish and concerns over Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student Soumyashree Bishi’s death.

In his official X post, Patnaik said, “I am saddened and shocked to learn about the demise of the Balasore FM College student who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS. May the Almighty grant the family immense patience to face such a time.

“It is heartbreaking to see how a single failed system can take a person’s life. What is even more painful is that this was not an accident, but the result of a system that remained silent instead of helping,” he alleged.

He further said, “The girl finally closed her eyes after fighting for justice. She bravely wrote a letter to the college principal about the sexual harassment she had faced. She did not stop after being ignored by the college officials. She informed the Higher Education Minister, the Chief Minister’s Office and a Union Minister to seek justice. She even met the Balasore MP personally and expressed her grief.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“If someone had taken responsibility and personally intervened, the girl’s life might have been saved. She died not only from physical injuries, but also from the neglect of the state government; which left her alone in her struggle. The entire sequence of events reveals that this is nothing less than institutional betrayal; a planned injustice,” the former CM stated.

Meanwhile, the BJD in a press release informed to protest in front of all college campuses across the state.

As the incident is a disgrace to the student community, it should be referred for departmental investigation, it demanded.

It further demanded Rs 2 crore ex-gratia assistance to the family of the deceased student.