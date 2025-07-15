Congress calls for Odisha Bandh on July 17 over FM College Student’s Death

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Congress party on Tuesday called for a statewide ‘bandh’ on July 17 over the unfortunate death of Soumyashree Bisi, a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.

Addressing a press meet today, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das informed that the grand old party with the support of eight left parties, will observe Odisha Bandh on July 17 (Thursday).

He urged the people and different organisations and associations of Odisha to extend their support for the bandh and close all shops, markets, educational institutions, and transportation systems.

Das blamed the state government for failing to protect women and students of the state. The ruling party ignored the incident because she belonged to ABVP. This is not suicide; this is murder, he alleged.

Notably, the 20-year-old B.Ed. student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had attempted self-immolation on July 12 inside the college campus, reportedly over inaction on her complaint against her HoD Samir Sahu. She was admitted at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment but succumbed to over 90-95% burn injuries late Monday night.