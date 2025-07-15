Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returns from Space

TNI Bureau: Indian Air Force Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has safely returned to Earth, after a historic SpaceX mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The Indian astronaut has stepped out of the Dragon capsule with assistance from the ground crew members.

The mission made Shukla the first Indian Astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and only the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 Soviet mission.

Subhanshu was part of the 4-member crew of the Axiom-4 mission that docked with the ISS successfully on 26 June 2025. The SpaceX mission crew, led by Commander Peggy Whitson and piloted by Shukla, spent over two weeks aboard the ISS.