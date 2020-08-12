Naveen directs to enhance COVID-19 Testing in Odisha

TNI Bureau: On a day when Odisha tested a record number of 32,053 samples – 9th highest in the country on August 11, CM Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting on Covid Management.

Naveen expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken to fight Covid-19 situation and directed the authorities to enhance testings in the State further.

Key Highlights from Review Meeting:

👉 Sucess in Odisha’s fight against Coronavirus attributed to efforts of Covid Warriors.

👉 Odisha has been dynamically assessing the situation and preparing advance plan for creating adequate infrastructure, procuring adequate testing kits and consumables.

👉 5 Plasma Banks established in just 3 weeks. Credit goes to the efforts of Administration, Doctors and all other Medical Professionals.

👉 Ministers have been assigned responsibilties to motivate people to donate plasma.

👉 Concept of Plasma Donation must be popularised at all levels.

👉 149 people have donated plasma so far. 132 Covid Patients are undergoing Plasma Therapy.10 have completely recovered and 98 have shown encouraging signs.

👉 Testings to be increased in rhe State.

👉 Collectors are advised to lead the programme to conduct tests at sub-divisional hospitals and community health centres. BDOs and PRIs should play an active role in motivating people to voluntarily come forward for testing.

👉 New campaign at local levels to destigmatize the COVID-19 positive persons.

👉 Home Isolation must be promoted as a good practice. The fear for the disease and stigma around it must be removed from the minds of the people and communities so that more and more people would opt for home isolation.

👉 A home isolation kit comprising dos and don’ts, few basic medicines and a list of telephone numbers of Doctors, Counsellors/ Tele-medicine professionals and Government officials may be distributed among all such persons to enable them to call appropriate numbers regarding medical, psycho-social and other assistance if and when required.

👉 An appealing and convincing IEC campaigns may be launched to prevent stigmatisation of the Covid positive persons in the community.

👉 CM has urged the Public Representatives and members of Panchayati Raj Institutions to carry the message to the people against such stigmatisation.

👉 Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur and Sundargarh Districts need focus. With efforts of Covid warriors and strategies, Odisha is putting a good fight against the speed of the Pandemic.

👉 Odisha has recorded one of the highest recovery rates in the country and one of the lowest fatality rates in the country.

👉 Nobody should be deprived of the treatment for lack of money. Odisha is one of the few states in the country who is providing universal care for Covid patients completely free of cost. From testing to treatment to food, transport, accommodation, everything is provided free of cost, and the objective is because of financial problem, nobody should suffer without being able to get treatment in Odisha.

👉 “For me and my Government every life is precious and we should work towards saving more lives”, says CM.