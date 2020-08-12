CHSE Plus 2 Science Results Declared; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the class 12 Science result on Wednesday at its official result portal.

Students can visit the official website to check their results online at http://chseodisha.nic.in/.

The overall pass percentage this year is 70.21% from which 20 higher secondary schools achieved a 100% pass percentage while 15 higher secondary schools scored Nil results.

A total of 97, 377 students had appeared for the CHSE class 12 Science examination. Of total, 68374 had qualified the examination.

While 39% (38,301) boys cleared the test, the pass percentage of girls is 31% (30,073).

In total, 25, 339 students got first division in Science, while 24,121 secured second division and 18,260 students secured third division.

Nayagarh district registered highest pass percentage of 86.51 while Jharsuguda has recorded lowest pass percentage of 40.71.