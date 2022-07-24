Naveen along with BJD MPs meets President-elect Droupadi Murmu

By The News Insight
Naveen Patnaik Droupadi Murmu BJD
Insight Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik who is in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 15th President of India tomorrow, met President-elect Droupadi Murmu along with other BJD MPs.

The CM congratulated Droupadi Murmu on behalf of people of Odisha and wished her all the best ahead of swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

CM Naveen Patnaik had extended full support to Droupadi Murmu during the Presidential Polls and also hosted her on a lunch at Naveen Niwas.

Droupadi Murmu had called Naveen Patnaik her Brother while thanking him for his support.

