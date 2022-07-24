BJP MLAs from Mayurbhanj to attend Droupadi Murmu’s Swearing-in Ceremony

By Sagar Satapathy
Droupadi Murmu President
Insight Bureau: While Odisha CM Naveen Naveen Patnaik will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu tomorrow, all 6 BJP MLAs from Mayurbhanj, will be present there too.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10:15 AM in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

The BJP MLAs have left for Delhi today to attend the swearing-in of India’s first Tribal President – a rare honour for Mayurbhanj as she hails from Rairangpur.

The BJP MLAs who will attend the historic occasion, include Bhaskar Madhei (Udala), Budhan Murmu (Saraskana), Ganesh Ram Khuntia (Jashipur), Naba Charan Majhi (Rairangpur), Prakash Soren (Baripada) and Sanatan Bijuli (Badasahi).

