Nadda to continue as BJP’s National President till June 2024

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party has extended the tenure of J P Nadda as National President of the party.

His tenure has been extended till June 2024, informed BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Addressing BJP national executive meeting on Tuesday, Amit Shah lauded Nadda’s leadership. He is confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J P Nadda party will win 2024 Lok Sabha polls with bigger mandate than 2019.

Nadda’s three-year term as the party chief is scheduled to conclude on 20 January 2023.