TNI Bureau: In the last 10 years, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed cases against 193 people, including politicians, and businessmen. However, only 2 convictions could be achieved so far. Interestingly, there has been no acquittal either.

The shocking conviction rate in ED cases, has raised serious questions on the agency, its probe and the loopholes in the system. It also strengthened the belief that ED is being used as a political tool against the opponents.