Odisha-Mo Parivar takes the lead to organise Blood Donation Camp in Delhi

TNI Bureau: Oriya Cultural & Welfare Association in association with Odisha Mo-Parivar conducted a blood donation camp at Ranjeet Nagar of West Patel Nagar in Delhi recently.

As many as 53 units of blood was collected during this blood donation camp.

This is the first time that Odisha-Mo Parivar organised the blood donation camp outside Odisha. It was organised following the arrangement by its Honorary Advisor Bibekananda Pattnaik.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Oriya Cultural & Welfare Association and Odisha Mo-Parivar will organise different programs for the Odias living in Delhi.

The initiative of Odisha-Mo Parivar and Oriya Cultural & Welfare Association is a welcome step and it is expected to encourage different Odia organisations in other cities to conduct such events.

Bijay Mohanty, Dr. Sananta Sahu, Prakash Prusty, Bimal Prasad Samal, Ajay Mohanty, Prasant Das, Pradipta Bhuiyan, Animesh Roul, Sandipta Rout, Sanjit Mohanty, Hrudaya Ranjan Bhuiyan, Pravat Kishore Bhuiyan, Nayan Kishore Das, Ajit Barik, Prasant Nayak, Suresh Swain and other members of the organization were present during the occasion.