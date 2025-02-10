MP Pradeep Purohit Bats for Protection of Gandhamardan Hills

TNI Bureau: Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the conservation of Odisha’s Gandhamardan Hills, citing their historical and ecological significance. The hills, home to over 1,200 plant species and revered temples, saw massive protests in the 1980s that halted bauxite mining by Balco.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Recent land acquisitions by an Adani subsidiary have reignited fears of renewed mining. Activists warn this could be a “trial balloon” to gauge resistance. Purohit, a key figure in past anti-mining movements, reaffirmed his commitment, stating he would never allow mining in Gandhamardan