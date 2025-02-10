Demand Grows for a Bigger Cricket Stadium in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Following the floodlight fiasco during the India-England ODI at Barabati Stadium, calls for a larger, modern cricket stadium in Odisha have intensified. Cricket enthusiasts and officials argue that Barabati, one of India’s oldest venues, lacks essential upgrades to host high-profile matches regularly.

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) is in talks with the government for redevelopment, but concerns remain over infrastructure. Political debates have also erupted, with opposition parties blaming mismanagement. As Odisha’s cricket fanbase grows, stakeholders emphasize the need for a world-class facility to ensure seamless international matches in the state.