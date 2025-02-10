President Droupadi Murmu Seeks Solace at Maha Kumbh

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu, who had endured immense personal loss in the past, found spiritual solace at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Clad in a white saree, she took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, and performed Ganga Aarti. Overcoming personal tragedies, including the loss of her husband and two sons, Murmu has remained deeply spiritual.

The Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest spiritual gathering, offered a moment of peace for India’s first tribal President, embodying resilience and faith. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath accompanied her.