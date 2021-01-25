Congratulatory Wishes pour in for Anvesh Subham Pradhan

TNI Bureau: Leaders cutting across party lines in Odisha extended their greetings to Odia boy Anvesh Subham Pradhan for bagging the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for his scholastic achievement.

Anvesh, a Class IX student of Chandrasekharpur DAV school in Bhubaneswar is among the 32 children who have been conferred with the Bal Puraskar 2021.

He has many laurels to his credit including 3 Gold medals & received nearly 400 certificates & scholarships and wants to study in the IIT.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing today.

Congratulate Anvesh Subham Pradhan of #Odisha on winning Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya #BalPuraskar2021 for his scholastic achievement. Wishing him a bright future. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 25, 2021

Extend my heartiest congratulations to all the 32 winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021. My best compliments to Odia lad Anvesh Subham Pradhan on the conferment of this prestigious award for exceptional scholastic achievement.#BalSamvadWithPM pic.twitter.com/lIk8WBIii9 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 25, 2021

Heartiest Congratulations to Anvesh Subham Pradhan, a Class IX student of DAV School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar for winning the prestigious 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya #BalPuraskar2021. Best Wishes for future. Keep shining. pic.twitter.com/XRvYy5rIcr — Sujeet Kumar (@SujeetKOfficial) January 25, 2021

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Many many congratulations to #Odisha’s Anvesh Subham Pradhan for bagging the #BalPuraskar this year for his outstanding scholastic achievement. So far he has received more than 570 awards and wants to study in the IIT. Wish him more success in his future endeavors! pic.twitter.com/U5UI9dv4jh — Bhrugu Baxipatra (@BhruguBJP) January 25, 2021

I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the 32 winners of the #PradhanMantriRashtriyaBalPuraskar2021. My best compliments to Odia boy Anvesh Subham Pradhan for bagging the prestigious Bal Puraskar this year. He has recieved nearly 400 certificates & scholarships. pic.twitter.com/avqk3NI87b — Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (@LalitenduBJP) January 25, 2021

Glad to know that Anvesh Subham Pradhan from Bhubaneswar, has won the prestigious ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021’ for his scholastic achievements. My blessings to him for a bright future! pic.twitter.com/lmdMBpvoLF — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) January 25, 2021

Congratulations to Anvesh Subham Pradhan from #Odisha on winning the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya #BalPuraskar2021 award for his scholastic achievement. He has many laurels to his credit & already received nearly 400 certificates & scholarships. Wishing him a bright future. pic.twitter.com/anpSGo4lxX — Dr. Lopamudra Baxipatra (@LopaBaxipatra) January 25, 2021