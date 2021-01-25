Congratulatory Wishes pour in for Anvesh Subham Pradhan

Anvesh Subham Pradhan

By Sagarika Satapathy
Anvesh Subham Pradhan-Odisha-Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021
TNI Bureau:  Leaders cutting across party lines in Odisha extended their greetings to Odia boy Anvesh Subham Pradhan for bagging the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for his scholastic achievement.

Anvesh, a Class IX student of Chandrasekharpur DAV school in Bhubaneswar is among the 32 children who have been conferred with the Bal Puraskar 2021.

He has many laurels to his credit including 3 Gold medals & received nearly 400 certificates & scholarships and wants to study in the IIT.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing today.

