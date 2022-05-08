Morning News Insight – May 08, 2022

➡️ IMD warns cyclone Asani in Bay of Bengal to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hours.

➡️ Cyclone Asani: Wind, rainfall warning issued for Odisha.

➡️ 30 passengers injured as bus from Bhubaneswar overturns in Jajpur.

➡️ 64 students test COVID-19 positive in Ray agada.

➡️ Odisha CM Felicitates Winners Of India Skills Competition 2021.

➡️ On Sunday, Odisha reports 71 new positive cases including 66 in the 0-18 years age group.

➡️ Tarbha NAC ward no 10 councillor’s husband allegedly murdered inside his home.

➡️ India reports 3,451 new COVID cases, 40 deaths in last 24-hour. Active caseload stands at 20,635.

➡️ Tajinder Bagga gets relief till May 10 after midnight high court hearing.

➡️ Khalistan flags found at Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

➡️ Munawar Faruqui declared winner of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

➡️ Ukrainian drone destroys Russian ship near Snake Island in Black sea.