Morning News Insight – June 16, 2022

🔸Odisha reports 41 new Covid cases and 30 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 177.
🔸Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district closed for tourists for 4 months from today as the roads get washed away due to rain during the monsoon season.
🔸Monsoon likely to reach Odisha in 24 hours: IMD.
🔸Anubhav Mohanty moves Enforcement Directorate (ED) accusing Varsha Priyadarshini of evading Income Tax with different names on various documents.
🔸India reports 12,213 new cases and 7,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 58,215.
🔸Massive protests across #Bihar against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme . Protesters have sought immediate rollback of the proposed scheme and continuation of the existing recruitment system.
🔸India successfully tests Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.
🔸National Herald case: After 29 hours of grilling in 3 days, Rahul Gandhi will be at ED office again on Friday.
🔸Youth continue violent protest over Agnipath scheme in Bihar.
🔸NEET UG 2022: Last chance for candidates as application form correction window closes today
🔸UP violence: 357 accused arrested from nine districts till Thursday.
🔸Supreme Court to hear today plea by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions to UP to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out in the State without following due process.
🔸Jharkhand Home Secretary Arun Ekka seeks clarification from SSP Ranchi for putting up posters of June 10 violence/arson accused.
🔸India will get 5G services by March 2023: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
🔸Sensex rises 499.74 points, currently at 53,041.13. Nifty up by 143.70 points, currently at 15,835.85.
🔸Rupee surges 15 paise to 78.07 against US dollar in early trade.
🔸US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points.
🔸US to provide another USD 1 billion, advanced rocket systems to Ukraine.
🔸Europe’s biggest startup conference – Vivatech 2020 recognizes India as ‘country of the year’: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
🔸Anthony S Fauci, MD of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases tests positive for COVID-19.
