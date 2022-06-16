Morning News Insight – June 16, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 41 new Covid cases and 30 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 177.

🔸Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district closed for tourists for 4 months from today as the roads get washed away due to rain during the monsoon season.

🔸 Monsoon like ly to reach Odisha in 24 hours: IMD.

🔸 Anubhav Mohanty moves Enforcement Directorate (ED) accusing Varsha Priyadarshini of evading Income Tax with different names on various documents.

🔸 India reports 12,213 new cases and 7,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 58,215.

🔸Massive protests across #Bihar against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme . Protesters have sought immediate rollback of the proposed scheme and continuation of the existing recruitment system.

🔸 India successfully tests Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha. 🔸 National Herald case: After 29 hours of grilling in 3 days, Rahul Gandhi will be at ED office again on Friday. 🔸 Youth continue violent protest over Agnip ath scheme in Bihar.

🔸 NEET UG 2022: Last chance for candidates as application form correction window closes today

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 UP violence: 357 accused arrested from nine districts till Thursday.

🔸 Supreme Court to hear today plea by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions to UP to ensure that no further demolitions are carried out in the State without following due process.

🔸 Jharkhand Home Secretary Arun Ekka seeks clarification from SSP Ranchi for putting up posters of June 10 violence/arson accused.

🔸 India will get 5G services by March 2023: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

🔸 Sensex rises 499.74 points, currently at 53,041.13. Nifty up by 143.70 points, currently at 15,835.85. 🔸 Rupee surges 15 paise to 78.07 against US dollar in early trade.

🔸 US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 75 basis points.

🔸 US to provide another USD 1 billion, advanced rocket systems to Ukraine.

🔸 Europe’s biggest startup conference – Vivatech 2020 recognizes India as ‘country of the year’: Ashwini Vaishnaw.