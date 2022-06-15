Chhattisgarh: Brave Boy Rahul remains Stable

Insight Bureau: 10-year-old Rahul Sahu, who was rescued from a defunct borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda block of Chhattisgarh last night, remains stable and doing well.

Rahul was rescued in a joint rescue operation conducted by the NDRF, SDRF and Indian Army after 105 hours. He fought against the odds and stayed strong.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel met Rahul at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur and extended all support to his family. He also declared that the state government will bear all treatment and educational expenses of Rahul. Rahul’s mother expressed gratitude to the CM.

Rahul, who is suffering some infections due to his stay inside the mud water for 105 hours, will take 7-8 days to recover completely.