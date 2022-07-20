IMD issues 3-Day Rain Alert for Odisha

Insight Bureau: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for the people of Odisha for the next three days.

The Low Pressure Area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh & n eighbourhood has become less

marked. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase from July 21 onwards in Odisha, the IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday informed.

Here is the Yellow warning details:

Day-3 (Valid from 0830 HRS IST of 21.07.2022 up to 0830 HRS IST of 22.07.2022)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.07.2022)

Yellow Warning : Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.07.2022)

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur.