Morning News Insight – July 05, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 334 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 53 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 187 cases & Cuttack 70 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 1695.

🔸 Low Pressure: Heavy rainfall likely in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Angul today.

🔸 Dr Ricky G Kej, two times Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer and environmentalist delivered his talk on “My Earth Songs” – music for children on environment and sustainability, as part of the 25th Odisha Knowledge Hub Lecture Series.

🔸 KISS deemed to be University holds Second Convocation.

🔸 Subhasini Mallick, a Plus 3 first year student of Odissi department of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya goes missing since Friday (July 1).

🔸 India reports 13,086 fresh cases, 12,456 recoveries and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case stands at 1,14,475.

🔸 Eknath Shinde group Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale serves disqualification notices to 14 Sena MLAs except Aaditya Thackeray who defied his whip for the floor test of the new government on Monday. 🔸 NIA takes custody of all accused in Amravati chemist’s murder. 🔸 FIRs registered by Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police against Leena Manimekalai for the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods in her documentary film, Kaali. 🔸 Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan arrested over airing of misleading clips of Rahul Gandhi.

🔸 Delhi reports 32 dengue cases in June, total 143 this year.

🔸 Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude hits Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

🔸 Sensex rises 467.71 points, currently at 53,702.48. Nifty up by 143.70 points, currently at 15,979.05.

🔸 At least 6 killed in shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.