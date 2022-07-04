100-Word Edit: Yet Again; Hindu Deities become Soft Target

By Sagar Satapathy
Hindu Gods Goddesses Kaali
147

In this heavily digitalised and polarised world, one should expect restraint from everyone when it comes to religious and cultural stuffs. Any sort of provocation May vitiate the atmosphere.

Unfortunately, some “blessed souls” don’t understand it. To trigger an outrage and then gain publicity from it, they deliberately insult and denigrate Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the guise of creativity and artistic expression.

They know that even if they make ‘Maa Kaali’ hold LGBTQ flag and smoke cigarette, they can still get away with it.

Thanks to Indian High Commission in Canada for taking a strong stand in this matter.

