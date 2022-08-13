3 more Wetlands in Odisha get Ramsar Recognition

Insight Bureau: Three more wetlands in Odisha accorded the tag of a Ramsar site, making it the six such wetlands of international importance in the State.

These three wetlands include Tampara Lake in Ganjam district, Hirakud Reservoir in Sambalpur district and Ansupa Lake in Cuttack district. They are among 11 more Indian wetlands designated as Ramsar sites.

Making an announcement to this effect, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Bhupender Yadav said 11 more Indian wetlands were added to the Ramsar sites, taking the total number of such sites in the country to 75 in 75th year of India’s Independence.

Ramsar sites play a key role in maintaining the ecological bio-diversity of a region. Odisha already has three such sites, Chilika lagoon, Bhitarkanika National Park and Satkosia gorge.

Recently, the Centre had added 10 more wetlands including Satkosia Gorge in Odisha as Ramsar sites.