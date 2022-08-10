Morning News Insight – August 10, 2022

🔹

Odisha sees further decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 653 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours includi

ng 128 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 173 and Khordha 96 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 5213. Samples Tested – 18,148. Daily TPR – 3.50%.