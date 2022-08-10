Morning News Insight – August 10, 2022

🔹Odisha sees further decline in daily COVID-19 cases; the State reports 653 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 128 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 173 and Khordha 96 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 5213. Samples Tested – 18,148. Daily TPR – 3.50%.
🔹Odisha Government allows students to participate in Independence Day celebrations at schools.
🔹Bargarh people celebrated the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence or ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in a grand way; 1 km-long National flag was carried in rally by hundreds of people in Bargarh during Tiranga Yatra organsied by Vikash group yesterday.
🔹Cash worth Rs 1.22 crore and 20 Gold biscuits recovered by excise squad while searching for marijuana from three gold merchants in Ganjam Dist.
🔹Weather Forecast: Depression weakened into a well marked Low Pressure Area; Heavy rain, lightning to lash Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Khordha (including Bhubaneswar city) and Nayagarh during next three hours.
🔹Noted Odia screenplay writer Ranajit Patnaik passes away. He was 65.
🔹Odisha holds Investors’ Meet in Ahmedabad to showcase investment opportunities.
Related Posts
🔹India reports 16,047 fresh cases and 19,539 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,28,261.
🔹Delhi records 2,495 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.
🔹Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively at 2 pm today: Reports.
🔹3 LeT terrorists trapped in Jammu And Kashmir’s Budgam encounter.
🔹Rupee rises 11 paise to 79.52 against US dollar in early trade.
🔹Pakistan: TV journalist from ARY News arrested hours after channel taken off air.
🔹FBI seizes cell phone of Trump ally and U.S. Congressman Scott Perry.
Comments are closed.