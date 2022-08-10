100-Word Edit: Political Earthquake in Bihar

Nitish Kumar is celebrating his new-found “freedom” while RJD and Congress are jubilant to be part of the Goverment again.

Nitish still remains the younger partner in the alliance with RJD calling the shot. But, he won’t mind it. He has the bigger Delhi plans.

At the fag end of his political career, Nitish Kumar may become the PM candidate of the United Opposition and challenge the Modi juggernaut in 2024. It may have a big impact on the voters of UP & Bihar.

We have reasons to believe that Nitish defied the trend, narrative and defeated the ‘fear factor’.