Morning News Insight – April 24, 2022

➡️ Odisha reports 9 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 83.

➡️ Man arrested in Bhubaneswar for killing Wife and Sister-in-Law.

➡️ Odisha gripples with power crisis. Unscheduled Power cuts by Tata Power lead to huge resentment.

➡️ India reports 2,593 new COVID19 cases & 44 deaths today: Active cases stand at 15,873.

➡️ Kulgam encounter: Two JeM terrorists identified as Sultan Pathan & Zabiullah, both residents of Pakistan, were gunned down.

➡️ Driver Bilal Ahmad Wagay and his helper Ishfaq Chopan were arrested from the Anantnag district of south Kashmir for transporting the Sunjwan (Jammu) terrorists from the border.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan announces an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore and job to one family member CISF ASI SP Patel who lost his life in Jammu’s Sunjwan terrorist attack on April 22.

➡️ BJP MP Kirit Somaiya was attacked by alleged Shiv Sainiks outside Khar police station last night when he went to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested for trying to read Hanuman Chalisa in front of CM Udhgav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’.

➡️ 55 Covid positive cases found in IIT Madras.

➡️ Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he was “forced” to buy an M F Husain painting from Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the sale proceeds were utilised by the Gandhi family for the medical treatment of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New York.

➡️ Defence PRO, Jammu deletes Tweet on ‘Iftar Party’ after criticism from Right Wingers.

➡️ European Union announces that it is set to restart trade talks with India.

➡️ More than 100 people killed in explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria.

➡️ Turkey closes airspace to Russian planes flying to Syria.

➡️ U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 996,000.

➡️ China reported 24,326 Covid-19 cases yesterday. Shanghai had 23,370 cases (96%), 2,736 of which were symptomatic. Death Toll in Shanghai reaches 48.