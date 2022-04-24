Defence PRO deletes ‘Iftar Party’ tweet following Criticism

Insight Bureau: The defence ministry’s public relations officer (PRO), Jammu deleted a tweet after facing criticism from the right wing. Indian Army had tweeted about the secular tradition of holding an iftar party by posting pictures of the event.

The post came under attack from the Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News and many others linked to Hindutva.

The PRO tweeted photographs of an iftar held by the Army in Doda on April 21.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

They said, “Keeping alive the traditions of secularism, an Iftar was organised by the Indian Army at Arnora in Doda district”. An iftar gathering was seen in the photographs.

In the photographs General Officer Commanding of the Delta Force of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles can be seen interacting with local Muslims and a uniformed person offering namaz with civilians.

Later that day, Sudarshan News CMD and editor-in-chief, Suresh Chavhanke tweeted, “Ab ye bimari Bhartiya sena mein bhi ghuss gayi hai? Dukhad…” (Now this disease has spread even in the Indian Army? Sad). His comment drew widespread support from several Twitter users.