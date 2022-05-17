Morning News Insight- 17 May, 2022
➡️ Yellow warning sounded for several district of Odisha till May 19.
➡️ CBI raids congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s house.
➡️ LIC share tumble in Market debut after record IPO.
➡️ IPL betting racket busted in Kalahandi, one arrested.
➡️ Same sex marriage- Centre opposes in Delhi HC plea for live streaming of proceedings.
➡️ Indian Navy destroyer warship INS Surat and Frigate INS to be launched today.
➡️ Badrinath Dham Yatra resumes after weather clears.
➡️ Sensex rises over 320 points, currently trading at 53,287; Nifty at 15,946 in the early trade on Tuesday.
