Morning News Insight- 17 May, 2022

➡️ Yellow warning sounded for several district of Odisha till May 19.

➡️ CBI raids congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s house.

➡️ LIC share tumble in Market debut after record IPO.

➡️ IPL betting racket busted in Kalahandi, one arrested.

➡️ Same sex marriage- Centre opposes in Delhi HC plea for live streaming of proceedings.

➡️ Indian Navy destroyer warship INS Surat and Frigate INS to be launched today.

➡️ Badrinath Dham Yatra resumes after weather clears.

➡️ Sensex rises over 320 points, currently trading at 53,287; Nifty at 15,946 in the early trade on Tuesday.