Know The Bullion Rates @ 17th May
Insight Bureau: Gold has over the years been a perfect hedge against inflation. Investors are increasingly looking at gold as an important investment. These gold rates are updated today and are sourced from reputed jewellers in the country.
Today 22 carat Gold price per Gram in India(INR)\
1 Gram- Rs 4,655
8 Gram- Rs 37,240
10 Gram- Rs 46,550
100 Gram- Rs 4,65,500
Today 24 carat Gold price per Gram in India(INR)
1 Gram- Rs 5,078
8 Gram- Rs 40,624
10 Gram- Rs 50,780
100 Gram- Rs 5,07,800
The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies.
