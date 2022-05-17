Know The Bullion Rates @ 17th May

By Sree Mishra
Bullion Prices India
139

Insight Bureau: Gold has over the years been a perfect hedge against inflation. Investors are increasingly looking at gold as an important investment. These gold rates are updated today and are sourced from reputed jewellers in the country.

Today 22 carat Gold price per Gram in India(INR)\

1 Gram- Rs 4,655

8 Gram- Rs 37,240

10 Gram- Rs 46,550

100 Gram- Rs 4,65,500

Today 24 carat Gold price per Gram in India(INR)

1 Gram- Rs 5,078

8 Gram- Rs 40,624

10 Gram- Rs 50,780

100 Gram- Rs 5,07,800

The above gold rates are indicative and do not include GST, TCS and other levies.

