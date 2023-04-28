TNI Evening News Headlines – April 28, 2023

➡️ Supreme Court to hear Puri Jagannath temple case, pertaining to the temple reforms on May 1.
➡️Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian reviewed various development projects relating to different sectors on his second day visit to Kendrapara district.
➡️Odisha Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu writes to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains on Puri-Rourkela via Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad.
➡️Boudh Kantamal Police seized 31.85 quintal ganja worth Rs 3 crore from Purunapani forest.
➡️IMD forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorm for several places during next five days till May 3 in Odisha.
➡️The trial run of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was conducted today.
➡️Operation Kaveri: Operation Kaveri: 11th batch of Indian nationals. The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360.
➡️Former Deputy CM and Congress leader, G Parameshwara attacked with stones while campaigning in his constituency Koratagere.
➡️A court in Delhi denies bail to AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case.
➡️RJD president Lalu Prasad returns to Bihar after long stay in Delhi following kidney transplant surgery in Singapore.
➡️Delhi Police to register FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. WFI President offers to resign if wrestlers demand it.
➡️Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan death case.
➡️Death toll reaches 17 in Russian Missile Strike.
