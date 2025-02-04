‘Mo Bus’ on a Killing Spree in Bhubaneswar

In yet another tragic incident, a young girl lost her life after being hit by a Mo Bus near Bhubaneswar’s Raghunathpur square, raising concerns over the safety standards of public transportation in the region. This accident is not an isolated event but rather part of a disturbing pattern of fatal mishaps involving the city’s Mo bus service. Over the past few years, multiple deaths and serious injuries have been reported, putting both pedestrians and commuters at risk.

The Mo Bus service, initially launched to provide safe and efficient public transport, has come under scrutiny as reckless driving, alleged negligence, and inadequate enforcement of traffic rules have led to tragic consequences. Several reports highlight cases where speeding and poor road awareness have contributed to fatal accidents. In some instances, passengers have fallen from moving buses due to overcrowding and driver mismanagement. Families of victims have raised demands for stricter measures, including better driver training and improved safety protocols, to prevent such avoidable tragedies in the future.

Past incidents further emphasize the severity of the issue. The most recent incident involving a ‘Mo Bus’ occurred on January 23, 2025, near Raj Mahal Square, where two ‘Mo Buses’ collided, injuring four individuals and damaging several vehicles. In September, 2024, a man was killed after he was hit by a ‘Mo Bus’ in Raghunathpur area under Nandankanan police station. In October last year, a 60-year-old woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a Mo Bus in front of her husband at Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal. In November, two persons were severely injured after a speeding Mo bus hit them near Chandrashekharpur.

In 2022, an elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a speeding Mo Bus near Bhubaneswar Railway Station, sparking outrage among locals. In 2021, a college student lost her life after a bus driver allegedly lost control, crashing into a crowded street. Similar tragedies occurred in 2020, when two separate Mo Bus accidents in Cuttack and Puri claimed multiple lives, with investigations revealing driver negligence and traffic rule violations as contributing factors.

Authorities have assured investigations into these incidents, yet the frequency of Mo Bus-related fatalities continues to grow, leading to increased public outcry. While public transportation remains a crucial part of urban mobility, its safety cannot be compromised. Urgent reforms and accountability from transport authorities are needed to prevent further loss of innocent lives. Until these issues are addressed, the threat of Mo Bus accidents will remain a pressing concern for the people of Odisha.

Notably, Expressing deep concern over the increasing accidents linked to the Mo Bus network in the Twin City, the Orissa High Court had earlier issued a stern reprimand to the MD of the public transport service run by the state government demanding answers from Mo Bus management on compensation for victims and the accountability of drivers and conductors, calling the safety record of the service ‘reprehensible.’

Many citizens have called for the implementation of stricter speed limits and better monitoring of driver behavior through CCTV surveillance and GPS tracking. In addition, transport experts recommend mandatory refresher courses for bus drivers to enhance their road awareness and adherence to safety protocols. With technology playing a vital role in improving traffic management, authorities are being urged to deploy automated systems that can detect violations and impose penalties in real-time.

Public awareness campaigns about road safety and responsible commuting are also necessary to reduce accident risks. Encouraging pedestrians to use designated crossings and educating bus passengers about safe boarding and alighting practices can significantly enhance overall safety. A combined effort from the government, transport authorities, and citizens is essential to ensure that Mo Bus remains a reliable and secure means of transportation for the people of Odisha.