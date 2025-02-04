Closing bell: Sensex up 1300 pts, Nifty closes above 23,700

Indian stock markets saw a strong rally today, February 4, with the Sensex and Nifty both surging over 1.5% after the U.S. paused planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico, providing relief amid rising trade tensions.

The Sensex closed up 1,397.07 points, or 1.81%, at 78,583.81, while the Nifty rose 374.35 points, or 1.6%, to 23,735.40. The Nifty Bank also ended the day on a positive note, closing at 50,024.05, up by 813.50 points.

Nifty Midcap 100 ended on a positive note, gaining 596.60 points or 1.13%, closing at 53,585.40. Similarly, the Nifty Midcap 50 rose by 182.25 points or 1.23%, finishing at 15,010.75, while the Nifty Smallcap 50 climbed 63.85 points, closing at 8,043.85.