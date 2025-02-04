TNI Morning News Headlines – February 04, 2025

➡️12-year-old minor girl dies after being allegedly hit by Mo Bus near Nandakanan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal for establishment of 500-bed Trauma Centre at SCB Hospital in Cuttack.
➡️KKonark: Thousands of devotees take holy dip at Chandrabhaga on the auspicious occasion of Magha Saptami today.
➡️Khandagiri Mela begins in Bhubaneswar.
➡️More than 34.97 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh till 3rd February.
➡️King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, leaves for Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh.
➡️PM Modi congratulates Bart De Wever on becoming Belgium’s Prime Minister.
➡️Parliament Budget Session Day 4: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha.
➡️Case filed against Delhi CM Atishi, BJP candidate’s nephew, day before polls for violating the model code of conduct.
➡️5 new Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases detected, tally up at 163 in Maharashtra.
➡️9 militants arrested in Manipur.
➡️Rupee recovers 13 paise from its all-time closing low level to 86.98 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex jumps 552.6 points to 77,739.34 in early trade; Nifty climbs 173.15 points to 23,534.20.
➡️Trump administration deporting migrants to India via military aircraft.
➡️US President Donald Trump held off on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada for 30 days after the two US neighbours agreed to boost border security efforts.
➡️Shutting down USAID will have immediate impact on lifesaving activities: Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
