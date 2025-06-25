Minor Girl raped by Fake Doctor & BMS Leader in Ganjam; Details Here

TNI Bureau: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was drugged and later raped by the President of Ganjam Unit of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Bhabani Shankar Dash, a man posing as a doctor who runs the Vajpayee Arogyadham ‘clinic’ in Berhampur. He is also associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The accused, a 47-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday by the Baidyanathpur police station in the city. The police also arrested two other women, aged 21 years and 50 years, on the charge of assisting the accused.

A preliminary investigation indicated the girl’s mother was introduced to Dash, through an Anganwadi worker, a 50-year-old woman who lives in the same village and told the mother he would provide free accommodation and education to poor and underprivileged girls.

Believing her, the mother and her second daughter along with the victim came to Vajpayee Arogyadham and met Bhabani Shankar Dash three days before.

He promised the family that he will get the girl BSc Nursing degree and provide free education and accommodation to her. Believing the words of Bhabani Shankar Dash, the family agreed to let the victim stay in a accommodation suggested by the accused.

On 23rd June, at 5pm that day, per the doctor’s direction, the family left the girl with the doctor. At 7 PM Das took the girl to his home and his assistant, Priyanka Sahu, who gave her some water to drink.

Victim after drinking the water felt weak but was able to talk and realise what was happening to her and was also able to speak. Accused Bhabani Shankar Dash took the victim to the bedroom and raped her despite her pleads.

After the incident, victim came back to her Aunty’s house and reported the incident to her Aunty. Her aunt and victim reported the matter at Baidhyanadpur police station.

Scientific team visited the Vajpayee Arogyadam and the apartment and evidences have been collected.

Primafacie it appears that Bhabani Shankar Das is a fake doctor with fake Homeopathy degree. Investigation is going on regarding his degree and qualification.

Three Accused persons have been arrested are:

1. Bhabani Sankar Dash (47)

2. Priyanka Sahu (21) (accused who took victim to the apartment at third floor and gave her water to drink. She works as receptionist at Vajpayee Arogyadham)

3. 50 year old lady who introduced the victim’s family to the accused Bhabani Shankar Das.