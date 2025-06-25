Cuttack Shishu Bhawan Wall collapses due to Incessant Rains

TNI Bureau: Panic gripped the Cuttack Shishu Bhawan premises on Wednesday as a portion of sidewall of a newly inaugurated building of Shishu Bhawan collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Several children and attendants had a narrow escape.

The wall collapse has raised concerns about the quality of construction, as the complex was built during the previous BJD regime, but was recently jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on April 11, this year.