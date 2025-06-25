TNI Morning News Headlines – June 25, 2025

📌Odisha rolls out 5-tier security system for Puri Ratha Jatra 2025 with NSG snipers, AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, and 10,000 police personnel: DGP YB Khurania.
📌Ratha Jatra 2025: ‘ECoR Yatra’ mobile app launched to provide digital rail services. Traffic advisory issued for Ratha Jatra.
📌Odisha reports another rape case in Ganjam district. A minor girl was raped by a doctor at his clinic.
📌Congress fact-finding team slams Odisha Government over surge in crimes against women and children in the State.
📌Odisha Government directs senior bureaucrats and Secretaries to conduct extensive visits to different districts over the next few months; the State Government issues guidelines.
📌Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms likely on Rath Yatra in Odisha as IMD issues widespread rainfall across the State from Wednesday till June 28.
📌BJP observes ‘Constitution Murder Day’ (Samvidhan Hatya Diwas) today on 50th Anniversary of Emergency.
📌Four people dead in Rithala chemical factory fire in in Delhi.
📌ED raids in Gujarat, Maharashtra in over Rs 100 crore worth cyber crime linked money laundering case.
📌India to become 3rd largest economy by 2027, says Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.
📌Sensex jumps 426.79 points to 82,481.90 in early trade; Nifty climbs 123.25 points to 25,167.60.
📌Rupee opens 5 paise higher at 86.00 against US dollar.
📌Indian-American Zohran Mamdani declares victory in New York’s Democratic mayoral primary.
📌Axiom-4 mission carrying IAF Group captain Shubhanshu Shukla to launch today.
📌Trial against former PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, two others to begin on July 1.
