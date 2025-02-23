Adani Group releases Tax Transparency Reports; woos Investors

TNI Bureau: Adani Group releases its Tax Transparency Reports for FY 2023-24, disclosing a total tax contribution of Rs 581.04 billion a significant increase from Rs 466.10 billion last year. The reports, verified by seven listed entities including Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, detail both direct and indirect tax payments across global operations.

Chairman Gautam Adani emphasized the initiative as a commitment to transparency and good governance, aiming to rebuild investor trust amid recent controversies and US SEC investigations. The move aligns with the conglomerate’s broader ESG commitments and seeks to reassure stakeholders and restore confidence.