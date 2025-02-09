Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Resigns Amid Political Uncertainty

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday, nearly two years after ethnic violence erupted in the state. He submitted his resignation to Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Singh’s decision comes amid growing political uncertainty, with reports suggesting that the opposition was considering a no-confidence motion in the upcoming Assembly session. On Saturday evening, he traveled to Delhi, fueling speculation about his future in the party and the state’s leadership.

