Floodlight Failure Halts India-England 2nd ODI at Barabati

Cuttack: The second One-Day International (ODI) between India and England at Barabati Stadium was briefly halted today due to a floodlight failure.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The disruption occurred when Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were at the crease. One of the floodlight towers malfunctioned, leading to a stoppage of play for over 10 minutes. At the time of the interruption, India was at 48 for no loss in 6.1 overs. However the game has resumed now.

Earlier, England, batting first, set a competitive target of 305, getting bowled out for 304 in 49.5 overs. The match resumed after the issue was resolved, with India looking to chase down the total.