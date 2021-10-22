TNI Morning News Headlines – October 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 467 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 272 quarantine and 195 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 243 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (36).

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1) and Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,301.

➡️ As many as 66,868 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards to beneficiaries in Mayurbhanj District today.

➡️ Mamita Meher murder case: More evidences were found from house of Radhe, the driver of prime accused Govind Sahu.

➡️ Mamita Mehe rmurder case: Police recreate scene at Mahaling Stadium.

➡️ Former Nabarangpur MP & Odisha Congress Working President Pradeep Majhi quits party.

➡️ Odisha to begin process for COVID-19 vaccination of kids above 2 years from today.

India News

➡️ India reports 15,786 new cases and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 1,78,098, 3,34,78,247 cured cases & 4,52,651 deaths.

➡️ 99,12,82,283 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far, 41,36,142 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Recovery Rate currently at 98.15% – highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.52% of total cases – lowest since March 2020.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi address to nation: 100 crore vaccine milestone reflects image of new India, says PM Modi.

➡️ PM Modi appeals to people to buy ‘Made in India’ products during festival season.

➡️ 100 crore vaccinations is not a just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country: PM Narendra Modi.

➡️ Kerala reported 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Indian Army displays Pinaka & Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems in Assam.

➡️ Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich took over as the General Officer Commanding of the Trishakti Corps from Lt Gen AK Singh.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army’s counter-terrorist operation in Nar Khas forest area of Poonch continues for the 12th day today.

➡️ Sensex rises over 320 points, currently trading at 61,248; Nifty at 18,272.

World News

➡️ India slams Pakistan’s efforts to defend China’s persecution of Muslim minorities.

➡️ Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights Covid-19 outbreak.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet.

➡️ US successfully tests hypersonic missile technology.