TNI Morning News Headlines – October 22, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 467 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 272 quarantine and 195 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 243 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (36).
➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1) and Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,301.
➡️ As many as 66,868 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards to beneficiaries in Mayurbhanj District today.
➡️ Mamita Meher murder case: More evidences were found from house of Radhe, the driver of prime accused Govind Sahu.
➡️ Mamita Mehe rmurder case: Police recreate scene at Mahaling Stadium.
➡️ Former Nabarangpur MP & Odisha Congress Working President Pradeep Majhi quits party.
➡️ Odisha to begin process for COVID-19 vaccination of kids above 2 years from today.
India News
➡️ India reports 15,786 new cases and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total active cases stands at 1,78,098, 3,34,78,247 cured cases & 4,52,651 deaths.
➡️ 99,12,82,283 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far, 41,36,142 in last 24 hrs.
➡️ Recovery Rate currently at 98.15% – highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.52% of total cases – lowest since March 2020.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi address to nation: 100 crore vaccine milestone reflects image of new India, says PM Modi.
➡️ PM Modi appeals to people to buy ‘Made in India’ products during festival season.
➡️ 100 crore vaccinations is not a just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country: PM Narendra Modi.
➡️ Kerala reported 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Indian Army displays Pinaka & Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems in Assam.
➡️ Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich took over as the General Officer Commanding of the Trishakti Corps from Lt Gen AK Singh.
➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army’s counter-terrorist operation in Nar Khas forest area of Poonch continues for the 12th day today.
➡️ Sensex rises over 320 points, currently trading at 61,248; Nifty at 18,272.
World News
➡️ India slams Pakistan’s efforts to defend China’s persecution of Muslim minorities.
➡️ Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights Covid-19 outbreak.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet.
➡️ US successfully tests hypersonic missile technology.
