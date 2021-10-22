TNI Morning News Headlines – October 22, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 22, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards to beneficiaries in Mayurbhanj District today.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 467 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 272 quarantine and 195 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 243 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (36).

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1) and Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,301.

➡️ As many as 66,868 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Mamita Meher murder case: More evidences were found from house of Radhe, the driver of prime accused Govind Sahu.

➡️ Mamita Mehe rmurder case: Police recreate scene at Mahaling Stadium.

➡️ Former Nabarangpur MP & Odisha Congress Working President Pradeep Majhi quits party.

➡️ Odisha to begin process for COVID-19 vaccination of kids above 2 years from today.

India News

➡️ India reports 15,786 new cases and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 1,78,098, 3,34,78,247 cured cases & 4,52,651 deaths.

➡️ 99,12,82,283 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far, 41,36,142 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Recovery Rate currently at 98.15% – highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.52% of total cases – lowest since March 2020.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi address to nation: 100 crore vaccine milestone reflects image of new India, says PM Modi.

➡️ PM Modi appeals to people to buy ‘Made in India’ products during festival season.

➡️ 100 crore vaccinations is not a just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country: PM Narendra Modi.

➡️ Kerala reported 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Indian Army displays Pinaka & Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems in Assam.

➡️ Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich took over as the General Officer Commanding of the Trishakti Corps from Lt Gen AK Singh.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army’s counter-terrorist operation in Nar Khas forest area of Poonch continues for the 12th day today.

➡️ Sensex rises over 320 points, currently trading at 61,248; Nifty at 18,272.

World News

➡️ India slams Pakistan’s efforts to defend China’s persecution of Muslim minorities.

➡️ Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights Covid-19 outbreak.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to attend Glasgow climate meet.

➡️ US successfully tests hypersonic missile technology.

